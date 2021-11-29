Upgrades of Cahir river walk continuing

Work is continuing on sections of a popular walking route by the River Suir in Cahir.

Steady progress is being made on the Fisherman’s Path at the far end of the Swiss Walk.

According to local Councillor Andy Moloney it should be open for next weekend all going well.

However, sections of the Woodland Walk and Fairy Trail will be closed for the coming week as refreshment works are carried out.

This walk was 75% funded by South Tipperary Development Company with a 25% contribution from the Tidy Towns group a few years ago. Due to its success it’s now in need of remedial works.

These works will start today and may stretch into next week.

Meanwhile a Go-Fund Me page has been set up for contributions towards the Christmas lights in Cahir to make up the shortfall after the Council grant.