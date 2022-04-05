Two Tipp Blueways have been accredited

Failte Ireland says they want tourists to engage with Ireland’s waterways in a fun and exciting way.

It comes as Ireland has become the first country in the world to have accredited Blueway including two in Tipperaray The Suir and Lough Derg.

These are outdoor recreation areas that are aimed at driving water based activity tourism.

Fiona Monaghan from Failte Ireland outlines what kind of activities are on offer:

” there will be some cycling trails, there will be some walking trails but the big addition of blueways is paddling trails, kayak trails and the access to water in an exciting and safe manor.”

It’s hoped this will encourage people to engage with nature more.