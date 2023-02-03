Tourism Ireland board meets in Cashel

Cashel was the venue for the February board meeting of Tourism Ireland yesterday.

The board members took the opportunity to meet with representatives of the local tourism industry, to discuss overseas tourism to Ireland this year and the extensive promotional programme which Tourism Ireland is undertaking to highlight Co Tipperary and Ireland around the world in 2023.

The Premier County features prominently on Tourism Ireland’s international website, Ireland.com, which attracted more than 12.2 million unique views in 2022.

Tourism Ireland is rolling out its ‘twinning’ initiative again this year, which involves each overseas market ‘twinning with’ a specific region or area in Ireland. Australia and New Zealand are twinned with Tipperary, so Tourism Ireland in Australia and New Zealand is placing a special focus on Co Tipperary in 2023.