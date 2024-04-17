Plans for a new café and guesthouse in Cashel

An application has been lodged with Tipperary County Council for a change of use of the former Bank of Ireland premises on Cashel’s Main Street.

It was one of three branches to close in the Premier County in 2021 – the others were in Cahir and Templemore.

Wolram Ltd are now seeking permission to develop a café and retail unit on the ground floor along with a guesthouse at the rear and upper levels.

The building – which was constructed in 1858 – is a protected structure.

A decision is due from the local authority in early May.