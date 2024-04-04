OPW Minister says lack of hotels in Roscrea is an issue

The OPW Minister is admitting that it’s be harder to grow the visitor numbers at Roscrea Castle now that there’s no hotel in the area.

Junior Minister Patrick O’Donovan was visiting the town in north Tipperary for the official reopening of the Castle and Damer House.

The local tourist attraction actually reopened to the public last summer after a 3-year restoration project that cost almost €1 million.

Since that finished the only hotel beds at Racket Hall were signed up to be an IPA emergency accommodation centre.

But Minister O’Donovan says the Office of Public Works which operates the site is determined to bring more tourists and visitor to the town.