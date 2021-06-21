Funding for Tipperary Museum

The Tipperary Museum of Hidden History is to benefit from funding announced for local and regional museums.

The Minister for Tourism, Culture and Arts has confirmed a total of €310,000 for 32 projects.

€15,000 of this will go towards a Hidden Gems exhibition at the museum on Mick Delahunty Square in Clonmel

Others to be included in the allocation are the Limerick Museum with €3,000 for a project on Limerick Lace from Design to Makers and €10,500 for the Waterford Treasures Museum towards new exhibitions celebrating Waterford sport in the Bishop’s Palace.