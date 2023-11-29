Dromineer Bay Hotel set for major overhaul

A major planning application for a former hotel on the shores of Lough Derg has been approved.

The plans include the demolition of the existing Dromineer Bay Hotel on the site around 8 kilometres from Nenagh.

The hotel has lain idle and derelict for a number of years.

Dromineer Bay Developments Ltd applied for planning permission towards the end of September.

The proposals before Tipperary County Council included the demolition of the existing hotel which would be replaced with a two-storey mixed use building comprising of event spaces with ancillary reception/lobby, office, bar and kitchen along with tourism related retail/commercial space; a restaurant; retail unit and café.

Modifications and development are also planned within the adjacent ‘Waterside Cottages’ holiday home complex to provide for mixed-use commercial and tourism enterprises along with the provision of new short-stay tourism accommodation.

The plans for the multi-million Euro development also include the provision of new tourism accommodation – six 1-bed, 2-storey terrace units and fourteen apartments

A condition of the planning approval granted by Tipperary County Council is that the proposed residential development will be for holiday use only and shall not be sold or sub-let or used as independent residential accommodation without approval.