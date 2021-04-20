Disappointment as Cashel misses out on Rural Regeneration and Development Fund money

The failure to include a key project in Cashel for funding under the Rural Regeneration and Development Fund is seen as a major omission according to a Tipperary TD.

While projects in Thurles and Kilsheelan were included in this weeks announcement plans to link the Rock of Cashel with the town centre were overlooked.

Local TD Martin Browne says not including Cashel makes no sense whatsoever.

“When you consider that it’s only maybe a couple of weeks ago that we were listening to Cashel being a designated town and trying to bring tourists into Cashel as the destination town and a 20 mile radius around it. And now we discover that we’re not even going to get funding for the town park.”

“I remember when I went on the Town Council in 2012 the town park was being talked about – but to get the news yesterday that it’s not being included this time around is very disappointing.”