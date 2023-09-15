Cashel an integral part of the appeal of Palace Hotel

The town of Cashel is a key part of the appeal of the Cashel Palace Hotel.

That’s according to the General Manager Adriaan Bartels.

He says the hotel is going from strength to strength since opening in March last year as has had a bumper summer season.

But Adriaan says a lot of that success is down to the appeal of Cashel itself.

“Well we’re delighted with the reaction we’ve had from the local town and our guests absolutely adore the fact that they can just literally walk out the front door – in fact it takes them quite by surprise those that don’t know the property beforehand – that we’re literally right on the Main Street.

“They love the idea they can just go out to various shops – the antique shops, ladies wear, coffee shops even have a drink in another pub.”