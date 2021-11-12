Tipperary woman presented with Bravery Award

A Tipperary woman is among 25 people who were presented with National Bravery Awards this afternoon.

The Ceann Comhairle, Seán Ó Fearghaíl honoured people from across the country and the US for 17 acts of bravery.

The Bravery Awards were set up in 1947 to recognise those who risked their lives to save others and are administered by the Deeds of Bravery Council.

Tipperary’s Susan Hackett was just 16 when she jumped into the Suir near Newcastle to come to the aid of two young people who got into difficulty while swimming in the river on June 4th, 1995.

She was presented with a Silver Medal and a Certificate of Bravery for her actions at a ceremony in Dublin’s Farmleigh House.