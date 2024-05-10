Tom Stafford, Clonmel and Barntown

Summerhill Drive, Clonmel and formerly Robin Hill, Barntown, Co Wexford.

Tom, (in his 90th year), passed away peacefully at Tipperary University Hospital on Thursday evening surrounded by his loving family. He is pre-deceased by his wife Nancy and grandson John (Tobin). Beloved father of Dominic, Carmel (Tobin), Kieran, Terry and Rós, he will be sadly missed by his loving family, brother Nick, grandchildren Sarah, Brian, Robert, Adam, Michael, Thomas, Michelle, Edel, Áine, Shane, Rachel, Abban and Oran, great-grandchildren, son-in-law, daughters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.

May He Rest in Peace

Reposing at Condons Funeral Parlour, Clonmel on Monday from 4pm to 7pm.

Removal on Tuesday to St Oliver’s Church. Funeral Mass on arrival at 11.00am. Cremation at 3.00pm in the Island Crematorium, Cork.

Family flowers only please.