“Tipperary TD’s Should have Fought Harder for Thurles Bypass”

A Thurles local election candidate says the town has been neglected by the County’s sitting TD’s.

The long running saga of a bypass for the town was the prime example of this according to Councillor Jim Ryan.

Although authorities accept that a bypass is needed in the town, the project was excluded from the National Development Plan.

There are promises that it will be looked at again when the Plan is reviewed in 2025.

But speaking on Tipp Today, Clr Jim Ryan says current TD’s should have fought harder for its inclusion in the National Development Plan.