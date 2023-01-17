Tipperary TD called out for inappropriate use of the word ‘rape’

A Tipperary TD has been called out for his inappropriate use of the word ‘rape’.

In an interview with Beat News about the HSE’s recruitment crisis, Deputy Mattie McGrath said that ‘the public in Ireland was being raped and plundered by a self-serving management system’.

The HSE is appearing before the Oireachtas Health Committee today where issues in hospital recruitment and overcrowding are being raised by TDs and Senators.

Manager of the Rape Crisis in Wexford, Clare Williams, has condemned the use of the word in an inappropriate context:

“Shocked at what I heard, I feel his comments were totally insensitive and totally inappropriate and it is shocking that someone would use that language when it is not in that context. The word rape is used to describe a sexual act of violence and I condemn what he has said.”