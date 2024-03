The Tipperary senior footballers were supposed to be on the road in the National Football League yesterday to play Wexford.

The Premier conceded home advantage to Wexford as Templetuohy was deemed unplayable.

But now the match has been moved once again after last night’s rain, and will take place at 4pm this St Patrick’s Evening in Fethard Town Park.

Tipp FM will have live commentary of this evening’s game with thanks to Casey Tiles & Wooden Floors, Cahir.