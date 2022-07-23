Tipperary search and rescue charity cycle takes place today

A group from Tipperary Search and Rescue services will cycle the county today for charity.

People living in towns throughout county Tipperary are asked to come out in force to support the local group as they visit the major towns to raise funds.

They are raising money for their own service which provides cover for search and rescue operations on land, water and also a swift water response service.

The money raised will also go towards the Garda charity Little Blue Heroes.

The cyclists will take off from Nenagh this morning and visit Thurles, Cashel, Cahir and Clonmel.