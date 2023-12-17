Tipperary schools feature heavily in all-island poetry speaking competition

Tipperary schools are strongly represented in this year’s prestigious all-island ‘Poetry Aloud’ poetry speaking competition.

Lewie Cavanagh from Coláiste Mhuire Co-Ed, Cait Browne from Ursuline Secondary School and Oisin Ó Harpúr from Gaelcholáiste Chéitinn have been recognised by the National Library among 22 finalists

The competition challenges second-level students across the country to perform a prescribed poem from memory and there were 365 entries from 65 schools across the island this year.

The competition has been running since 2007 and has three categories: junior, intermediate, and senior. The prescribed poems for this year were ‘Dolphin’ by Catherine Ann Cullen; ‘What Then?’ by William Butler Yeats and ‘In Memory of Eva Gore-Booth and Con Markiewicz’ – also by Yeats.