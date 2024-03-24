Tipperary Rose of Tralee Selection Gala

Organisers of the 2024 Tipperary Rose of Tralee Gala selection say they are delighted to see twenty-two contestants vying for the sash.

It’s on at 7pm in the Anner Hotel and there will be some tickets available but anyone who hasn’t pre-booked is advised to come early.

The deadline for applications was extended this year after low interest initially.

But Tipperary coordinator Ciarán O Connell says after a late flurry of activity, they have a great spread of entries from across the county:

“We’ve a great cohort from all over the county. There’s a spread from north, south, east and west.

“There was a little bit lower numbers of interest originally, but then that picked up once the closing date came. We haven’t had a Tipperary Rose for the last two years”