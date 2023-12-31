Tipperary road users urged to take extra care following tragic year on roads

In what has been a tragic year on the roads of Tipperary motorists are being urged to take extra care over the New Year.

16 people have lost their lives in crashes in the Premier County this year – this compares with 7 for all of 2022.

Tipperary County Council, Gardaí, the Road Safety authority, Transport infrastructure Ireland, Tipperary Fire & Rescue and the National Ambulance Service have joined forces to issue a safety appeal to all road users.

Senior Roads Engineer with the local authority Liam Brett is part of the Tipperary Road Safety Working Together Group.

“I suppose we’re asking road users to do a number of things – they’re called the life saver offences

“Do not drink or to take drugs and drive. Get a designated driver, get a taxi or get public transport.

“Slow down – do not speed – and drive at an appropriate speed to the conditions.

“Wear a seatbelt – really its quite staggering the number of fatalities that are attributed to not wearing a seatbelt.”