Tipperary road projects to benefit from €31.2m fund are revealed

The budget for regional and local roads in Tipperary has been given a €2m boost on last year’s funding.

€31.2m will be used for restorations, maintenance, bridge rehabilitation, safety works, signage and drainage across the county.

This is part of an overall national package of €597m.

Among the local projects, €135,000 is allocated for works at Tour Bridge in Rearcross.

Local councillor, John ‘Rocky’ McGrath, is pleased to see that included alongside €200,000 for safety improvement works at Cooneens Cross between Newport and Thurles:

“It’ll be a major help to safety anyway, and it’s badly needed. And there’s a fine design for it so we’re really looking forward to having that done.

“It’s a terrible busy road. The Newport-Thurles road is a very busy road and there’s a major dairy farmer there beside it as well.”

Below are the full details on the road funding allocation for Tipperary: