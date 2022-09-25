Tipperary people encouraged to take part in walk for Breast Cancer Unit at UHL

Tipperary people are encouraged to take part in a walk in aid of the Symptomatic Breast Cancer Unit in University Hospital Limerick next weekend.

The “3for3″ Breast Cancer Awareness Walk will take place on Sunday, October 2nd at 3pm.

Participants will walk the three bridges in Limerick city, a route that totals 3km.

Caroline Moloney, breast cancer survivor and organiser of 3for3 says that one of the aims of the walk is to raise awareness of the Symptomatic Breast Cancer Unit at UHL among Tipperary women.

” We found that Tipp and Clare weren’t hearing about it and a friend of mine from Thurles… she’s a survivor as well and she said she’d never have heard about it only for me.”