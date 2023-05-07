Tipperary music festival confirms its return for a second year

A Tipperary music festival has announced it will return for a second year.

Last year saw the launch of When Next We Meet, which was founded by local artists, and promotes both Tipp and Irish musicians.

Taking place later this summer on the 22nd and 23rd of July the organisers have revealed the line-up which includes Lisa Hannigan, Talos, Daithí, and Niamh Regan along with Tipperary acts Kyoto Love Hotel and Smythy.

These acts will all play the Walled Garden Stage, with the official launch being held next week in Clonmel.

Tickets are available now for this year’s event here.