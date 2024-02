The Tipperary minor ladies footballers got their Munster championship campaign underway today.

The Tipp team was lead by captain Aein McCormack with managers PJ Ryan and Pat Morrissey.

The Premier were at home to Waterford in round one, throw-in today was at 2pm at Galtee Rovers GAA ground.

They defeated Waterford with a final score of Tipp 1-07, Waterford 0-4