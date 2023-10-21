Tipperary man set to be honoured by TUS as a world champion

A Tipperary man is to be honoured by the Technological University of the Shannon as one of three World Skill Ireland Champions.

The TUS winners won the strongly contested Industrial Control, Industrial Mechanical, and Plumbing categories at the All-Ireland event at this year’s competition in the RDS Simmonscourt, Dublin.

Conor Grace from Toomevara won the Industrial Control Competition with the support of Moylish based lecturer Francis Condon.

Conor works with the ESB in Nenagh.

The ceremony will take place on the Moylish Campus later this month.