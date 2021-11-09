Tipperary listed among top 5 places for food in the world

Tipperary is up there with the best and has been listed as one of the top foodie spots to visit in 2022 by the renowned traveller guide Condé Nast.

A spotlight is put on Cashel with the Rock and also the opening of Cashel Palace in the spring, described as focusing on ‘hyper-local, seasonal dishes’.

Tipp is the only Irish location and the last time Ireland got a mention was when Galway was included in 2020.

It’s included in the ‘Best for foodies’ section, along with Birmingham, Serbia, Bend in Oregon and Jersey.

General Manager at Cashel Palace, Adriaan Bartels told Tipp FM they are delighted with the mention.

“We’re thrilled and it’s fantastic, because Condé Nast is such a well read and respected travel magazine internationally and it really helps to put Tipperary, Cashel, Ireland indeed, on the map and of course to get a mention for the Cashel Palace is fantastic for us.

“We have worked very closely with the Tipperary Food Producers network and the wonderful thing is that the quality of the produce is extremely high.

“The Golden Vale really does kind of come to life when you talk about the food produce, because it is of such huge quality.”

He added that having Stephen Hayes on board as Director of Culinary has been great, as they spent the quieter times during lockdowns, when Mikey Ryans was closed, touring around Tipperary, meeting the local producers and seeing how the produce is made.

“We’re using every bit of produce that we can in the menus that we’re going to offer in the hotel.

“We wouldn’t look anywhere else because it’s just so good for us to find it so locally, and we want to be supporting small local producers as well, for keeping it as local as possible.”

You can read the full Condé Nast piece here.