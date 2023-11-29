Tipperary under ice warning for Thursday night

An ice waring will come into effect in Tipperary tomorrow Thursday evening.

Met Éireann says temperatures are expected to fall below -3 Celsius with frost and ice causing hazardous travelling conditions.

The alert been issued for the entire country apart from Waterford, Wexford and Dublin and will be in effect from 6pm Thursday to 12pm on Friday.

The Road Safety Authority is advising all road users to prepare for the conditions.

An ice warning for most of the North comes into effect this evening.