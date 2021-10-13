Tipperary GP voices concern about capacity to deliver budget plans

GPs will find it difficult to deliver on some of the plans announced in yesterday’s budget.

That’s according to Killenaule based GP Dr. Lucia Gannon, who says GPs are already working beyond capacity.

Yesterday’s budget saw free GP care extended to six and seven year-olds whilst free contraception is also being offered to women between the ages of 17 and 25.

Speaking on Tipp Today earlier, while she welcomes the plans announced, Dr. Lucia Gannon has concerns about how these plans can be implemented:

“There is a bit of a concern about the capacity and the ability of GPs to deliver that care because with all that’s gone on between covid and vaccinations and everything, we’re fairly working past our capacity at the moment.

“Ourselves here in the surgery in Killenaule, we’re extremely busy, busier than we ever were.”