Tipperary GAA will not tolerate any form of discrimination on or off the pitch – Cullen

This weekend’s charity hurling match between Wexford and Tipperary was overshadowed by acts of racial discrimination.

That is the view of PRO for Tipperary GAA, Jonathan Cullen, who has condemned the racist comments directed towards Wexford hurler Lee Chin in the final of the match, resulting in the game being abandoned.

The senior hurling challenge game was organised to raise money for Ryan O’Dwyer, a postman from Ballyrichard who suffered severe spinal injuries last year.

Jonathan says the offender of the abuse is not connected to the Swan GAA Club or Tipperary GAA.

He told Tipp FM that he wants to make it clear that Tipperary GAA do not, and will not, tolerate any form of discrimination, on or off the pitch.

“From society’s point of view as well, I think it’s important that we cover this and stamp it out. Ireland has always been known as the land of a thousand welcomes, and that’s the way it should always remain. Tipperary would like to think that we’re a welcoming county and a welcoming community, and this is just not good enough, to be honest.”