Tipperary extortion victims urged to report incidents to Gardaí

Fraud remains a major issue in the Tipperary Garda Division.

In particular a number of extortion attempts were reported to Gardaí in Nenagh over the last fortnight.

Sgt Margaret Kelly outlined the details on Tipp Today earlier and urged people who fall victim to these incidents not to be afraid to contact the Gardaí.

“There’s been a marked increase in extortion type offences where the injured party engages with somebody online and images are transferred between them. The suspect then threatens to release these private images online unless money is paid over.

“So members of the public need to be very vigilant of these offences and do not be afraid to report them to your local Gardaí. You will be dealt with sympathetically – please come forward – you are the victim of a crime”