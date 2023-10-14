Tipperary Dance International Festival comes to a climax this weekend

The Tipperary Dance International Festival comes to a head this weekend with the big headlines events on in Clonmel.

It’s the 14th year of the festival and there’s been events for all ages at various venues in Clonmel, Thurles and Tipp Town over the last couple of weeks.

Festival Director Alexandre Iseli says their big international showpieces are in the Source in Thurles this evening.

“There’s one piece coming from Portugal, and one piece coming from Germany. And that’s quite a powerful moment for us because we’re inviting international companies from abroad to come and showcase their work here in Tipperary.”