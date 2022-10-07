Tipperary Dance Festival to visit schools across the Premier

Tipperary Dance Festival will come to venues and schools across the Premier this month to explore the importance of communicating through dance.

The festival is led by Alexandre Iseli, a dancer and choreographer with over 30 years of artistic practice in Europe and across the world.

The events also focus on supporting dancers and there will be a number of events held across the county from the 7th to the 20th of October.

A special part of the festival involves taking one of the shows to primary schools around the county and Alexandre says this is to encourage kids to think about the future.

“We have also a week of outreach in school with a wonderful new show that we commissioned, Tipperary Dance commissioned the creation of a new piece for young audeices and the artist Roisin Whelan and her company will perform this origianal work ‘The Galaxy of Occupations.’

“It is a piece that encourages children to think about their future, what they want to be when they grow up.”