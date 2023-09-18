Works underway at Clonmel cemetery

Progress is being made on two projects at St Patrick’s Cemetery in Clonmel.

An extension of the burial grounds is underway while plans for the construction of a new entrance to the car park are taking shape.

Local Councillor Siobhan Ambrose has been pushing for these works for some time.

“This particular project consists of the construction of eighty new graves now and an additional eighty graves after Christmas. I’ve also asked that as part of this project that water taps would be included.

“The second project is in relation to the new entrance to St Patricks Cemetery – this is the entrance off St Patricks Road or if you like off the bypass. I’m pleased to hear this project has now gone to tender and should be back in three weeks time.”