West Tipp Councillor calls an end to decades long political career

A long standing member of Tipperary County Council has announced he will not be contesting next year’s Local Elections.

Michael Fitzgerald says he will not be seeking a nomination from the Fine Gael party.

First elected to South Tipperary County Council in 1979 he will have served 45 years as a local representative by the time the elections come around next June.

The Golden native has thanked those who voted for him over the years, the CEO and staff of the Council and his family for their support.

Scores of people have wished Councillor Fitzgerald well on his Facebook page since he made the announcement last night including many fellow members of Tipperary County Council.