Uisce Éireann say Clonmel water supply is improving

Homes and businesses in Clonmel are benefitting from a more stable water supply.

That’s according to Uisce Éireann who says the work they’ve done since the problems over the summer have improved things in the south Tipp town.

The utility says it has plans in place to solve the supply issues.

Uisce Éireann says it’s carrying out significant upgrades to the water supply for Clonmel to solve the issues over the summer and that they’ve reduced the number of unplanned interruptions and water quality issues in the area considerably,

Yesterday independent TD Mattie McGrath called on the Housing Minister Darragh O’Brien to intervene to sort the issues out

It’s after local representatives met officials from the utility last Friday

Deputy McGrath was highlighting an issue where he said Tipperary County Council refused a request to drill a test a borehole at the Kickham Barracks site as a potential solution.

In a statement to Tipp FM news the company says: In the medium term it has committed to €20m in investment in the area to ensure that all areas of Clonmel will have a more robust, resilient water supply which will include: new sources, upgraded treatment facilities, 24-hours’ storage and an upgraded network. This will ensure capacity for domestic growth and development for the next 10-plus years.

In the longer term, the preferred approach to ensure a safe, secure, sustainable and reliable water supply is a new abstraction from the River Suir and a new water treatment plant.