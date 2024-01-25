Tipperary County Council changing to a more humane policy on succession of tenancy

The succession policy for Tipperary County Council tenants is being changed to allow more people stay in their family home after the death of a parent.

It’s only in limited circumstances where someone who’s over 55 years old and has been living in the local authority house for more than 15 years.

If a parent who is the official tenant dies the council will now allow them to stay even if the house would normally be considered too big or not suitable for them.

Housing Director of Services Sinead Carr they will no longer be asking these people to move to smaller houses even if they are left as the sole occupant.