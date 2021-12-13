Tipp Town boil water notice likely to remain in place for a number of days

A boil water notice for nearly 5,000 people in the Tipperary Town area is likely to remain in place for a number of days.

The problem came to light last Friday when increased turbidity or cloudiness was detected in the supple from the Cordangan Water Treatment plant.

As a result water must be boiled for drinking, food preparation, and even brushing teeth.

Regional Operations Lead with Irish Water Colin Cunningham says the situation has improved over the weekend but is still not at an acceptable level.

“Once the turbidity goes over 1 we can’t guarantee adequate disinfection of the water and a boil water notice had to be imposed.

“The situation is improving since Friday but the turbidity levels still remain above the limit so we’ll have to wait them to go below the limit and stay there before we can lift the boil water notice.”