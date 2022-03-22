Tipp housing and childcare development ruled out

An Bord Pleanala has upheld a decision by Tipperary County Council to refuse permission for a significant development in Tipp Town.

The proposals were for over 80 houses and a childcare facility on the Dundrum Road in the town.

Kingcroft Development Ltd was the company behind plans for a 3.9 hectare site at Brodeen.

The proposals included 84 houses and a childcare facility with a 550 square metre private outdoor play area.

The original application was lodged with the County Council in March of 2020 – following a protracted planning process the local authority ruled against the proposals at the end of April last year.

Among the reasons given was that the site is within the study corridor of the N24 Cahir – Limerick Junction project.

The council’s decision was appealed to An Bord Pleanala by Kingcroft Development – however the state planning appeals board agreed with the councils refusal.