Ryan: Just Transition Fund vital for Lisheen

We won’t know until the end of January if a €5 million grant is going to be available to develop the old Lisheen mine site.

Tipperary County Council was expecting a decision this week on its application for the funds to create a bio-energy campus.

It has now emerged that the final decision on the Just Transition Fund money has been deferred until the end of next month.

Littleton Cllr Sean Ryan says the area has been devastated by the loss of the mine and the Bord na Mona briquette factory so it’s crucial that funding comes through for this development.