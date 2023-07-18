Public lighting in the Clonmel Borough District to undergo a health check

From Monday next contractors will survey the network across the Clonmel Borough District with a view to upgrading the system where necessary including bulbs, poles and cables.

Local Councillor John Fitzgerald says the entire district is included in the project.

“A full survey street by street of all the public lighting will be taking place in Clonmel and the surrounding area of Clerihan, Kilcash, Ballypatrick and Kilsheelan – everywhere in the Clonmel Borough District.

A repair programme is going to take place by contractors KLS – this will do a full survey and then the repairs and upgrades will take place along the lines of bulbs, pole, cables and so on.”

Cllr Fitzgerald says people can contact their local public representative to highlight any defects.

“There’ll be up to ten crews coming to the area from next Monday and they will do a full assessment and if people want to tell us we can log it in where bulbs have gone out or where there are repairs needed – that will be very worthwhile information that we can pass on.”