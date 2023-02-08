Progress being made on new cemetery entrance in Clonmel

Plans are due to be brought forward of the design for the new entrance of St. Patrick’s Cemetery in Clonmel.

The local burial ground saw a new car park built in 2021 and at the time they had promised upgrades to the area such as new gates, pillars, landscaping and improved paths by that November.

However, that was stalled and at this month’s meeting of the council Cllr. Siobhán Ambrose received confirmation that they hoped to bring forward these design plans in February.

She told Tipp FM that it was also time to look at extending the cemetery as it continues to fill up at unprecedented levels.

“It’s filling up very, very quickly and we need to have plans in place to expand it and I just asked what plan are in place. I also just want to welcome that … some of the footpaths in the cemetery have been resurfaced in recent times and I think that is important because they were in bad conditions.”

She assured people that the plans for the cemetery’s new entrance should be delivered soon.

“The intention was a the time that proper entrance would be erected to the new entrance… I am delighted that obviously that plans will hopefully be brought before us as councillors hopefully at next month’s meeting just to look at that.”