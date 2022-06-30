Planning granted for works at two local GAA clubs

There’s good news for two Tipperary GAA clubs as they have been granted conditional approval for developments at their grounds.

Silvermines GAA Club have been given the green light to construct a training hall as well as an extension to their dressing rooms.

Approval has also been given for a kitchenette at their GAA complex in Pollanorman, Dolla.

Meanwhile Tipperary County Council has also granted permission to St Patricks GAA Club for the installation of a walkway around the pitch at Anner Park, Cloneen.

This will also incorporate pole mounted lighting and the erection of two concrete dug-outs.