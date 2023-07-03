Owners of Market Place in Clonmel negotiating with Council

The owners of the Market Place retail area in Clonmel are negotiating with the County Council.

That’s according to District Administrator Carol Creighton after former Mayor Pat English said these groups had ‘sat on the site for years’.

He wants the Local Authority to put pressure on the likes of Remcoll and their planners and architects to develop the area.

Newly appointed first citizens Cllr. Richie Molloy has called for the painting of the hoarding on vacant shop units at Market Place as an interim measure until something could happen there.

He is fearful that without action posters and graffiti will be put on the hoarding.