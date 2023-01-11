Opinions sought on Clonmel CCTV upgrade

A public consultation process on the upgrade and new CCTV in Clonmel is nearing completion.

Tipperary County Council, and the Gardaí in Clonmel propose to extend the local system by amalgamating all public cameras into a single system.

The public consultation began just before the Christmas break and will end this Friday.

The plan will see a single system established which includes the existing CCTV cameras in Elm Park, Cooleens Close & Heywood Road together with new cameras in Suir Island, Abbey Street, Davis Road Car Park, Kickham Barracks and Heywood Road.

It is proposed that all CCTV cameras will be linked to a CCTV server located in the Civic Offices, on Emmet Street in the town.

The system would form part of the existing Garda Town Centre CCTV system and Tipperary County Council would be in control as Data Protection Officer.

Tipperary County Council is now inviting members of the public to provide their comments, views and observations on the CCTV camera locations presented.

These location details are available for viewing in Clonmel Public Library or online and can also be seen here

It is hoped that the plans can be sent through to Dublin for consideration and approval in February.