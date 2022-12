The Ara River Walkway in Tipperary Town has been under construction since June, and was expected to open before Christmas.

Fears had been raised by Cllr Anne Marie Ryan Shiner at this month’s meeting of Tipperary/Cahir/Cashel Municipal District that the project had fallen behind and wouldn’t be open by Christmas.

However, it was confirmed by the Executive that the surfacing for the new walkway was completed early this week, and the walk should be open by tomorrow evening.