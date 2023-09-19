Morris: Ballycommon treatment plant a disgrace

A Tipperary County Councillor has described an EPA report into the Waste Water Treatment Plant in Ballycommon as damning.

The plant – which was taken in charge by Tipperary County Council around 2016 – has no licence for the discharge pipe into the Nenagh river.

Independent Seamie Morris says it paints a very dim picture of the local authority saying the Ballycommon Plant is unauthorised.

Councillor Morris says the situation is hindering housing development in the area.

“There’s no point in any more building going on out there until this is sorted and the fact that the EPA have ordered the pipe to be disconnected – this is a discharge pipe that’s been in place, it has no licence. Tipperary County Council ever applied for a licence for it since 2016. It’s an absolute disgrace that this pipe has been discharging into the Nenagh River that length of time. We have farmers up in arms because they’re losing pay cheques over water quality we have Tipperary County Council turning a blind eye to water quality in Ballycommon.”

Seamie Morris claims well over €100,000 has been spent emptying the Ballycommon plant.

“The EPA ordered that the plant be emptied every single day. It has to be taken out by tanker and brought into Nenagh Waste Water Treatment Plant. I believe that’s costing up to €1,000 a day – now that’s not sustainable. And because I stopped people looking the other way out there Irish Water have to act and they have to upgrade the plant sooner rather than later.”