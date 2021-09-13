Minister says council has right approach to town centre development

Towns around Tipperary need to think beyond parking needs in order to thrive.

This was one of the messages from the Minister for Enterprise, Trade and Employment, Damien English on his visit to Tipperary.

The Minister said that Tipperary County Council has the right approach in drafting plans and then getting to the funding to achieve those plans.

He told Tipp FM that with some changes, town squares could be more attractive for locals and tourists alike.

“You want to see activity in our squares, not just cars, but you have to find a solution then for the cars and the parking as well and that’s working together with the local community.

“I think for any of our town centres, going back to what Tipperary County Council are doing here, is trying to have a plan for an area, involve everyone in that conversation, list out the actions and draw down the funding.

“From my point of view as a minister, working with local TD’s, working with senators and local councillors, and local authorities, is to make sure the draw down happens.”