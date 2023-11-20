McGrath says more is needed to fix Clonmel water issues

There’s a call for urgent action to tackle water supply problems at Clonmel.

Local TD Mattie McGrath says it’s a ‘crisis’, with over 50 water outages since April 1st.

He says businesses and homes in the town deserve a reliable water supply, free from constant outages and boil water notices.

Following a meeting with Uisce Éireann Deputy McGrath says the utility and Tipperary County Council must do more.

“It’s a huge town – businesses people, homes, hospitals and a lot of big employers. The situation is not I think getting the treatment it deserves – the urgent treatment – from Uisce Éireann or indeed from the County Council. And we also found at the meeting that the council had refused permission for a bore hole in the centre of the town in the old Kickham Barracks site and that’s very disappointing.”