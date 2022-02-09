Major free event planned Nenagh St Patrick’s Day celebrations

A festival village will be the centrepiece of Nenagh’s St Patrick’s Day celebrations next month.

Tipperary County Council has linked up with Nenagh Live and Spain AV again to organise a free event on the grounds of Nenagh Courthouse on March 17th.

Live entertainment will run from 12.30 to 6pm, and there will also be markets offering local produce.

Festival Director David Spain gave us more details.

“For the entire day we’re building a large outdoor concert stage. You will be able to see singers, dancers, performers, musicians and bands.

“We’re hooking up with Tipperary County Council and we’re putting a big push on shop local. We’re inviting and bringing in a whole host of local vendors and small boutique suppliers that would traditionally be in the New Institute market on the Friday and indeed on the Kenyon Street market on the Saturday.”

Any vendors looking to get involved are asked to email [email protected]