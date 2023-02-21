MacGrath: Kickham Barracks Plaza just the start of ambitious plans for Clonmel

The Kickham Barracks Plaza opens up a whole range of opportunities for Clonmel to host events.

That’s the view of the CEO of Tipperary County Council Joe MacGrath as the amenity on part of the former defence forces site in the town was officially opened by Minister Darragh O’Brien.

Speaking to Tipp FM Joe MacGrath said the plaza had already proved extremely popular with people in Clonmel and had huge potential in the years ahead.

“I think it’s very, very important in terms of a town centre that there is a civic space and a statement which is a signal to everybody – to the community first of all. To the people doing business – that it brings business into the town centre but also it creates confidence around employment creation as well.”

The Kickham Barracks Plaza in Clonmel is just the start of ambitious plans which Tipperary County Council have in the pipeline according to Joe MacGrath.

The former army base will eventually be home to a new Garda station and 3rd level education facility.

Joe MacGrath told Tipp FM the council is ambitious and will be putting in an application for more Urban Regeneration Development Funds later this year.

“It’s the start of a number of projects under the Clonmel 2030 plan – it’s a plan that’s been in place for a number of years now. Supported by Tipperary County Council, by TUS, by the Education and Training Board, by Government departments generally to bring forward a series of projects that are going to transform Clonmel town centre over a period of time.

“Hopefully we’re going to see this multi-million Euro investment – that application will go in later this year. Hopefully it will be successful and we will see progress on that in the years ahead.”

