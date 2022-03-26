Lee: Enhancement funding deserving recognition for local groups

The work of volunteers in North Tipp is central to community development.

That’s the message from councillor Shane Lee who says the awarding of enhancement funding is a way for Tipperary County council to show their appreciation for the work of the local community groups.

Recently, Killea was in receipt of €25,000 while Knock received €10,000 under the enhancement works scheme.

Speaking to Tipp FM councillor Lee said this is going towards improving facilities and the aesthetic of the villages.

“This is very positive – its positive for a very unique community in Killea. A very tight knit community where you have a load of good volunteers coming together to resurface the front of the community centre.

Knock community as well, they’ve received €10,000 to do works within their parish. Again a very unique village – good strong community. They keep their village very clean and very well enhanced.”