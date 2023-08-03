Issues with Galtee Regional water supply impacts thousands of consumers

Customers supplied by the Galtee Regional Public Water Supply are experiencing low pressure or loss of supply.

According to Uisce Éireann this has been caused by an operational issue at the water treatment plant resulting in low levels in the reservoir.

Remedial works on the Galtee Regional supply have been delayed due to strike action arising from a dispute between the Unite trade union and seven local authorities including Tipperary County Council.

It’s over the lack of assurances that council staff will retain their public sector status if their jobs move to Uisce Eireann. A boil water notice is already in place for the Galtee supply.

Reservoir levels are currently low due to an issue at the water treatment plant which has led to either low pressure or loss of supply in a number of areas including Emly, Lattin, Ballinard, Cullen, Ballywire, Kilross, Limerick Junction, Monard, Lisvarnane, Rosadrehid, Bansha, Tankerstown, Kilfeacle, Golden, Cashel, Rosegreen, New Inn and surrounding areas.

Uisce Éireann has arranged the delivery of an alternative water supply at a number of locations:

Mount Bruis National School

Cullen Village

Lisvernane Village

New Inn

Rosegreen Village

Rossadrehid Village

Monard Village

Bansha Village

Emly Village

Lattin Village

Tesco Car Park, Cashel

Dominic Street, Cashel

Castle Green Avenue, Cashel

Dean Ryan Terrace, Cashel

Oliver Plunkett Terrace, Cashel

People are reminded to use their own containers when taking water from the tanker and to boil water before consumption as a precautionary measure.

The Uisce Éireann customer care helpline is open 24/7 on 1800 278 278 and customers can also contact us on Twitter @IWCare with any queries. For updates please visit the Water Supply Updates section of the Uisce Éireann website.